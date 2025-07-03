AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Purchases A$270,000.00 in Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,000.00 ($177,631.58).
Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, Daniel Crowley sold 200,000 shares of AVADA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,315.79).
- On Thursday, June 12th, Daniel Crowley sold 4,519,751 shares of AVADA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total value of A$903,950.20 ($594,704.08).
AVADA Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of -0.07.
AVADA Group Company Profile
AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.
