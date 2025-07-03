Audent Global Asset Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. lululemon athletica comprises approximately 1.7% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $246.30 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

