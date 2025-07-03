Audent Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.