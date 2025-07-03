Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.43.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.