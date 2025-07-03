Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $95.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

