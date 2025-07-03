Audent Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,629,000 after acquiring an additional 284,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,841,000 after buying an additional 236,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after buying an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,364,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:CAT opened at $398.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $187.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

