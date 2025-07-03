Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.07. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 35,988 shares changing hands.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

