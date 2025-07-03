ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ASML were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $799.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $744.82 and its 200-day moving average is $721.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.