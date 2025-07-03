Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,638 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $51,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,615.80. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arteris Stock Performance
AIP opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 260,277 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 407,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 97.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 161,241 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arteris
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.