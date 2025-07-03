Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,638 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $51,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,615.80. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Get Arteris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 260,277 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 407,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 97.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 161,241 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.