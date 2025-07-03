Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,176.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

