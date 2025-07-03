Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $50,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.5% in the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

