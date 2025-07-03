Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $41,000 in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,585,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 182.89 and a current ratio of 182.89. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $644.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Wall Street Zen lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

