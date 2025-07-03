Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 850 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

