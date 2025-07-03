Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 250 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $93.81 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

