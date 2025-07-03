Arlington Trust Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.80.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,511.81 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,528.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,436.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,361.38.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

