Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,546 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

