Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
