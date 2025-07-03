Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.