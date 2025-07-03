Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $491,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ares Management by 1,462.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 41.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,876,000. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last 90 days. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $166.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

