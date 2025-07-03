Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.11. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 6,790 shares changing hands.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 4.3%
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$51.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.36.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.