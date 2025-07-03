AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.85.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.42.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director owned 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,455.30. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after buying an additional 2,700,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after buying an additional 2,373,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.