ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $353.21 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $371.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

