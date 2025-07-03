Analyzing Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and NextDecade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $429.62 million 1.09 -$113.18 million ($13.09) -1.92 NextDecade N/A N/A -$61.75 million ($0.68) -13.15

Profitability

NextDecade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Midstream Partners. NextDecade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and NextDecade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners -26.34% -1.51% -0.51% NextDecade N/A -32.09% -8.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Midstream Partners and NextDecade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 NextDecade 0 0 2 0 3.00

NextDecade has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given NextDecade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextDecade is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NextDecade shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NextDecade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextDecade has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextDecade beats Summit Midstream Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

