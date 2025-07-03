Analyzing Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) and The Competition

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marine Harvest ASA to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marine Harvest ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Marine Harvest ASA pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 33.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 5.77% 14.65% 6.94% Marine Harvest ASA Competitors -3.77% -16.96% 1.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion $506.96 million 28.90 Marine Harvest ASA Competitors $8.09 billion $399.01 million 24.59

Marine Harvest ASA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marine Harvest ASA. Marine Harvest ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marine Harvest ASA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 3 0 1 2.50 Marine Harvest ASA Competitors 709 3416 3724 153 2.42

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Marine Harvest ASA’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marine Harvest ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Harvest ASA’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Marine Harvest ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

