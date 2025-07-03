Analyzing Auna (AUNA) and Its Rivals

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auna to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Auna has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auna’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 3.67% 10.39% 2.38% Auna Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Auna Competitors 420 2240 4802 151 2.62

Auna presently has a consensus price target of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 69.30%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 431.35%. Given Auna’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auna and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion $29.39 million 10.90 Auna Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.72

Auna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auna. Auna is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Auna competitors beat Auna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

