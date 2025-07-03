Analyzing ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) & Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals $12.10 billion 5.34 $3.83 billion $6.88 42.19 ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 142.43 -$32.33 million ($0.61) -11.52

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and ASP Isotopes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Products and Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Air Products and Chemicals and ASP Isotopes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals 1 5 11 1 2.67 ASP Isotopes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus price target of $330.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals 12.76% 15.48% 7.06% ASP Isotopes -767.86% -88.40% -41.80%

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats ASP Isotopes on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.