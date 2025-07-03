Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) PT at $106.33

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WEC

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,691,000 after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $103.74 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.