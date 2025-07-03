Analysts Set Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Stock Up 0.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $624.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, CFO Brian Read sold 2,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,905.95. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $113,741.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $539,206.75. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $586,163 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 280.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 219,018 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 584,302 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 377.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.