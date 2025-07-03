Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $112.54

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

