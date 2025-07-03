Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $13.85

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 159,356 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 176,240 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 402.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $866.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.89 and a beta of 1.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

