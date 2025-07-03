Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $245.15 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.