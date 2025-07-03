Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 21.2% – What’s Next?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 5,561,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 1,639,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.36.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

