Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $296.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

