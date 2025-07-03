Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,373 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8%
RSPS stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $32.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
