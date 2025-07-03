Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,908 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 294,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,630 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814,104 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

