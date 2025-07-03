Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.2%

ROK opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $343.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.37.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

