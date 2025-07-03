Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

