Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

