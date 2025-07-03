Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $989,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

J opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.61. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

