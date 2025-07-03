Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 630,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $123.82.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

