Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

