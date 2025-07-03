Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 227.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

