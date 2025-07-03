Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 342,272 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

