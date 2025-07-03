Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $9,283,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 338,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.