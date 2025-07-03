Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 39,199.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 442,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 83,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $274.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.98 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.