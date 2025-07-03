Amalgamated Bank Acquires 223 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $188.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

