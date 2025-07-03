Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.