Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Down 1.4%

COR opened at $291.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.