Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 56.1% during the first quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total value of $65,511.12. Following the sale, the director owned 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,140.16. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $64,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $858,180.92. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,770 shares of company stock worth $1,894,934 over the last 90 days.

NYSE FLUT opened at $282.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $175.59 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.02 and its 200 day moving average is $253.46.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

