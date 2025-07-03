Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,840.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,881.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,880.05. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,484.29 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

