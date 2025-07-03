Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $207,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after buying an additional 4,603,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after buying an additional 1,328,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $181,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KMB opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

